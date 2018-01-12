Reflecting the warmth of God's spirit

“The Sound of Music” has a song called “My Favorite Things.” I was reminded of one of my favorites this cold, wintery morning as we came home from church. As I was changing clothes, I spotted an area on the carpet that was in the bright sun. So when I had taken off my shoes and socks, I walked over there and warmed my tootsies. What a wonderful feeling! It changed my attitude. It warmed my spirit.

At this time of year we enjoy warmth. We thank God for a warm home. John Wesley described his heart was “strangely warmed” that day he found God. Christians should have warm hearts. It should be reflected in our appearance. A warm smile. A warm handshake (unless you suffer from cold hands, as I do… so it’s better for me to hug people instead.)

See what I mean. We can reflect the warmth of God’s spirit. It certainly helps when the world is bitterly cold.

Do I hear an amen?

This week’s article is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

