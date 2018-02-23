Spiritual support

The old ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” always opened up with the phrase, “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” It was accompanied by ski jumpers: one landing beautifully and one crashing. With the world focused on the Olympics, this once again becomes reality. Young athletes who have worked most of their lives to get there face extreme tests of their sport.

All are honored, just because they are Olympians. Most of them receive the agony of defeat, but they press on and lead productive lives. After all, they are Olympians, and they have support of family, coaches, trainers and friends.

Ordinary life is like that. We are not medal winners. And yet we have received God’s grace. We may not be Olympians, but we are Christians, and we have support of our church family, pastors, teachers, and friends. With their support, we can stay in good spiritual shape and will be “on the podium” with our brothers and sisters at the closing ceremonies. Praise God!

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.