Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church celebrates expansion, renovation

COLLINSVILLE — A 161-year-old parish in the heart of Collinsville is celebrating expanded administrative space and upgrades to its sanctuary, including a new baptismal.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 239 N. Morrison in Collinsville, now has an accessible fellowship hall with a covered entrance and an elevator as well as a new parish office and other improvements.

The church sought expertise in furniture selection for its expanded administrative space from Collinsville-based Louer Facility Planning Inc. The Louer team — specifically owner Jane Louer and interior designer Emily Wilson — worked seamlessly with architect Henderson Associates Architects Inc. and guided facilities manager Leslie Duff through the process of selecting furniture and finishes to meet the needs of Father John Beveridge and parish staff members.

Duff said Louer Facility Planning Inc. worked diligently to provide design and furniture solutions that are functional but attractive.

“Jane and Emily put together a beautiful palette of fabrics and style choices to ensure that each office had something unique while maintaining the overall style of the entire office space,” Duff said. “They were attentive to our budget challenges, design changes and other questions and comments we had. Louer Facility Planning is a very talented, professional group of people and it shows in the wonderful work they do.”

Jane Louer, founding president and CEO of Louer Facility Planning, said church leaders and other project stakeholders were a pleasure to work with.

“This project was very satisfying to us due to the people we were able to interact with along the way,” Louer said. “The best outcomes are a result of listening and true collaboration, and Ss. Peter & Paul was definitely one of those experiences.”

Bishop Thomas Paprocki dedicated Ss. Peter & Paul’s new building after 10:30 a.m. Mass on June 25. The congregation also led tours of the new and renovated spaces.

