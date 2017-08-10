St. Mary’s offers community concert

ALTON — Catholic Music Minister Dennis Keller will be the featured performer at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 E. Fourth St.

Keller will be joined by other St. Louis area musicians to provide a concert of prayerful praise and worship.

The concert is being offered in preparation for the installation of St. Mary’s pastor, Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, by Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

Keller was born in the Philippines and grew up in St. Louis. A Catholic all his life, he has been dedicated to an active and fruitful ministry since the age of 19. He worked for 10 years in the diocese of Phoenix as a liturgy and music director. He was also involved in missionary work that included serving and experiencing the underground church in China, leading music at the Vatican and guiding hundreds of young people to find beauty and mystery in the liturgy.

Catholics and non-Catholics are invited to attend.

