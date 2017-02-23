GRANITE CITY — Pastor Wayne Musatics and his wife, Sybil, say one of the greatest rewards of their service to Central Baptist Church in Granite City has been the relationships they have developed with area families.

“You can’t get that without staying and giving to the community,” the pastor said.

They should know. Musatics was the preacher at the church for 38 years before he retired last October. His wife has taught and served as assistant principal and principal at the church school during that time, as well as supported the music program in various capacities. The couple’s presence has been a cornerstone of the church’s foundation during their time there.

Musatics said he knew he wanted to serve in the ministry since age 10. After graduating from high school in New Haven, Ind., he attended Olivet Nazarene College in Bourbonnais, Ill., where he completed his bachelor’s degree in 1963.

He taught public school to support his family during his first pastorate and during his graduate studies. He completed his master of arts degree at Olivet Nazarene College in 1969 and his master of divinity degree from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City in 1972. He served as pastor at churches in Delaware and Indiana before coming to Central Baptist Church in 1978.

Sybil Musatics graduated from Benton Harbor High School in Michigan and worked at the Olivet Nazarene College development office while her husband finished college. She completed her bachelor’s degree there in 1966.

In addition to raising her family, she has had a full career in education, teaching in both public and church schools as well as serving as principal at the Central Baptist Church since 1985. Sybil received the Walmart Teacher of the Year award in 1997, and she still serves as home school director for the church.

Both born and raised in Michigan and both the children of ministers, the Musatics met at a church camp in Vicksburg, Mich., in 1961. Married 54 years, since 1962, they have three daughters, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Their daughters’ families reside in Missouri, Georgia and Nebraska, and the Musatics say they enjoy seeing them regularly.

Wayne Musatics outlined the many tasks involved in leading a church.

“It is much more than delivering a sermon on Sunday morning,” he said. “You’re on call 24-7.”

Musatics said visiting hospitals, shut-ins and the bereaved is important. Conducting weddings and funerals are also significant tasks. He further noted a great deal of study was required to teach Sunday school and to prepare sermons he delivered at three services every week.

“In addition, you are in charge of everything else,” he pointed out.

As well as overseeing the school administration, the church pastor is in charge of administration, including finances. He noted it was always a challenge to find needed funding, and expressed appreciation for the volunteer work of members and the community over the years.

During the Musatics’ tenure at Central Baptist Church, a new church building was constructed, with the pastor serving as general contractor. In addition, the bus ministry at the church was expanded. Musatics often drove buses himself.

“The buses have brought thousands to the church over the years,” he said.

Other key accomplishments included annual spring and fall programs, which broke attendance records with more than 600 participants. A Gospel Track Club was established at the church and the Central Baptist Training Institute was created. The institute trains people in church work.

Over 47 years in the ministry, bringing thousands to Christ has had its share of rewards, Musatics said.

“We appreciate the kindness and the friendship of the people in our community,” he said. “We plan to stay here. We enjoy the people.”

The Musatics point out the greatest reward for them is the eternal one.

“We’ve done it for God,” Sybil said.

In their retirement, the Musatics plan to travel. They are closing in on their goal of visiting all 50 states.

“We’ve traveled for conferences and conventions during our ministry, but vacation travel is something new,” Sybil said.

