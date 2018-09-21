The choice

As a Matter of Faith

We live in an increasingly high-tech world. Wow! It’s fantastic. Or is it fantasy? We mix reality with virtual reality; we have news and fake news; we have intelligence and artificial intelligence; scientific theories and conspiracy theories. Are we trying to create ourselves anew? Throw out the old stuff … bring in the new! There are important differences … important challenges … important choices.

Moses spoke of choices to God’s chosen people in Deuteronomy 30:19. “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him …” (NIV).

May we be aware of life and its realities and its choices. Let us choose life with God.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church at 1100 Airport Road.

