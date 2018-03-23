The meaning of church

What is a church? Is it a temple to God? A place for God to live?

King Saul and his ancestors believed God needed a place to stay. God designed the tabernacle for Himself to be a symbol that He was with them as they fled from Egypt. And David wanted to build God a permanent place, but God said no … his son, King Saul, will build it. But God did not need such a dwelling. The temple was basically a symbol of God’s presence with His people.

Today God’s churches take on many forms … from great cathedrals to garages. They are still symbols of God’s presence with us, but He sees them as places where He can be with His children. Churches are places of worship. So what is a church? A church is a group of believers who worship together in some place. As the old hymn states, “I am the church, you are the church, we are the church together. The church is not a building, the church is not a steeple, the church is not a resting place, the church is a people.” We are ... you are the church. If you are not … consider worshiping with the church of your choice.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

