The ultimate form of therapy

As I grow older, I am beset with many little worries that persist like that tune in your head that just won’t go away. It’s really silly, but it keeps coming back nonetheless. Things I wouldn’t have given a thought to in my younger years haunt me now.

But I have found a good antidote … trusting in God. Simple as that! Just like they suggest you sing a different tune to make the repeated tune go away ... by just letting God worry about it, one can relieve anxiety. Jesus recommends it in John 14:1 — “Let not your hearts be troubled, trust in God, trust also in Me.”

As my memory seems to be moving away, I sometimes forget to turn my worries over to God. I plan to post several “trust in God” Post-it Notes around the house.

If any of this applies to you, I highly recommend this therapy. Keep the faith!

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter