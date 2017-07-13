Wood River Methodist church celebrating centennial

First United Methodist Church (1917-2017) has been celebrating its 100th-year anniversary monthly all this year.

This Sunday, July 16, we will be celebrating the exciting decade of the 1930s, former ministers and former Sunday school classes. Immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service, there will be a delicious salad luncheon at the church, 30 N. Sixth St, Wood River. Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. Call (618) 254-1921 for further information.

First United Methodist of Wood River and Hartford United Methodist are continuing their free summer lunch TWIGS program from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays through Aug. 18. In Hartford, the location will be at the elementary school on Second Street at the entrance to the cafeteria. In Wood River, the location will be at Lewis & Clark Middle School on Acton Street at the cafeteria entrance. All children are welcome! More than 2,300 meals were handed out during the month of June.

Vacation Bible School “Hero Central” will be held at the First United Methodist Church from July 31 through Aug. 4, so make plans now for your children to attend. The program will be for age 3 years through fifth grade from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is a combined effort with First Baptist Church of Wood River and Wanda First United Methodist Church. For more information, please call Belinda at (618) 556-0456 or Angela at (618) 973-1289. “Do good! Seek peace and go after it!” — Psalm 34:14b.

All are welcome!

