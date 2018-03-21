Worship performances to launch Encounter season

× Expand The 2018 Encounter choir

ALTON — The Encounter Youth Choir will begin its 46th season with two worship performances on Easter Sunday.

A ministry of Main Street United Methodist Church, Encounter will perform “All That is Within Me” by Travis Cottrell in 16 appearances in the Riverbend this spring and summer. The first two events will be at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 1, at the church, 1400 Main St. in Alton.

Encounter is made up of about 85 high school students from seven area schools representing more than 30 Riverbend churches. It also has 16 adult sponsors who do much of the behind-the-scenes work, such as fundraising, leading small group scripture study, running sound, driving students, and more. Its mission is to spread the word of Jesus through music, service, fellowship and participation in the life of the church.

The 2018 season actually started in January with a mixer for returning and potential members. The group practices each Sunday evening through Palm Sunday, then holds an all-day rehearsal on Good Friday. In addition to rehearsals each week, there is group worship time or small group Scripture study, and a dinner provided by parents.

In 1972, the choir director of Main Street UMC in Alton started a small choir made up of 11 youths from the church. They called themselves Love Eleven. The following year, the membership grew to 36. That year, they prepared a musical entitled “The Encounter,” which ultimately became the official name for the group. The Methodist Annual Conference invited the group to perform that year. A Navy captain heard them sing at the conference and extended them an invitation to sing at the naval base in Orlando, Fla. Suddenly, the group was on its way to Florida, where it sang at the base before an audience of 1,500 servicemen and women. As part of the tour, they performed at several churches along the route and in the Orlando area.

As a result of this experience, Encounter has incorporated a weeklong service and performance tour toward the end of every season. Some of the recent tour destinations have been Washington, D.C., Wisconsin Dells, Chicago, Estes Park, Colo., Panama City Beach, Gatlinburg, St. Simons Island, Ga., and this summer, the group will return to Estes Park for retreat, service work, performances and spending time in nature.

All Encounter performances at area churches are open to the public with a free will offering taken up during the show; otherwise there is no charge to attend. This summer the group will carry a large American flag in the Memorial Day Parade in Upper Alton, sing a few songs at the Relay for Life Riverbend, and perform the full musical at Chautauqua as part of a Summer Concert Series.

For more information, visit the website or follow the group on Facebook and Instagram. For information, call Main Street United Methodist Church at (618) 462-2495.

Encounter 2018 performance schedule

4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 1, Main Street United Methodist Church

6 p.m. Sunday, April 8, River of Life Church, Alton

6 p.m. Sunday, April 15, Westminster Presbyterian, Godfrey

6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, Word and Spirit Family Church, Godfrey (note later time)

6 p.m. Sunday, May 6, Highland Hope UMC, Highland

6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Godfrey

Monday, May 28, walk in Alton Memorial Day Parade

6 p.m. Sunday, June 3, Abundant Life Church, Alton

6 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Collinsville First UMC, Collinsville

Thursday, June 14, pavilion, Chautauqua (for residents)

Friday, June 15, Relay for Life Riverbend, Alton amphitheater

6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, Jerseyville UMC, Jerseyville

6 p.m. Sunday, July 8, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Godfrey

6 p.m. Sunday, July 15, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alton

6 p.m. Sunday, July 22, The Bridge Church, Alton

Tour, July 27 to Aug. 4, Estes Park, Colo.

4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, final performances, Main Street UMC, Alton

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter