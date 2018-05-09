SIUE Spring Commencement Class of 2018 graduates list

EDWARDSVILLE | Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2018 Spring Commencement exercises for 2,091 eligible graduates May 4-5 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School and the schools of Business and Nursing on May 4.

Ceremonies were May 5 for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Engineering, Pharmacy, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

Graduate list