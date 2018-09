Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College have released their lists of summer 2018 graduates.

Honors for SIUE undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

SIUE graduates

SWIC graduates

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter