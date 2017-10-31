‘Kiss’ your pain goodbye

Alton Pain Management earned a goodie basket from the Alton Memorial Hospital People Team for winning the hospital’s no-carve pumpkin contest. Pictured with the Kiss pumpkins (from left) are Toni Anderson, Karen Miller, Debbie Miller, Jenia Howard, (standing in back) Jen King, Glenda Stucker, and Dr. Thomas Brummett. Not pictured is Brie Huelsmann. Voting for the pumpkins raised $186 for the hospital’s United Way campaign, and the basket was put together by Bob Menichino, manager of Morrison’s Food and Nutrition Services at the hospital and a member of the People Team.

