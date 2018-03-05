Alton Memorial Hospital is congratulating Jamie Goss of Respiratory Therapy (second from left), surrounded by family and co-workers, for being selected as the hospital’s March Employee of the Month. “Jamie was instrumental in Respiratory Therapy being successful with the Go-Live of EPIC,” her manager, Penny Krause, says. “Jamie is always adjusting her schedule to meet the needs of the department and our patients. She takes great pride in her work and strives to provide excellent care. She always goes above and beyond her job duties.”

