Congratulations to Jaime Dwiggins of Geropsych (third from right), who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s November Employee of the Month. “Jaime provides a thorough assessment of the GPU patients for recreational therapy,” a co-worker said. “She plans and carries out groups and individual group meetings. Jaime is always upbeat. She is very patient and polite to patients and families.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter