100 years young: A grand celebration

Roxana resident Gladys (Campbell) Kelly (seated) will soon mark 10 decades of life and love when her 100th birthday arrives June 16. Friends and relatives gathered May 30 at the Wood River McDonald’s, 1156 Vaughn Road, to celebrate this very special occasion. Kelly retired from Olin Corp. after serving for 45 years as executive secretary. An active member of Roxana Church of the Nazarene, she has another distinction worthy of note, as one of Robert Wadlow’s former classmates during his early elementary school years in Roxana. Her secret for reaching this 100th birthday milestone: “Good clean living and serving the Lord.”

