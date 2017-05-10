Sheriff congratulates junior gymnast for achievements

EDWARDSVILLE — Sheriff John D. Lakin would like to recognize Edwardsville resident Micah Miner for his outstanding achievements with the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association.

Micah is a fourth-grade student at Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville and trains three days per week at Kris’s Power Tumbling in Shelbyville, Ill. Though he is only in the fourth grade, his accomplishments speak volumes about his dedication and passion to his sport. Those accomplishments include:

Southern Illinois State Meet

2015 — Third place Double Mini, first place Trampoline, and first place Rod Floor in the Intermediate Boys 8 and Under Division.

2016 — First place Double Mini, first place,Trampoline, and first place Rod Floor in the Advanced Boys 8 and Under Division.

2017 — First place Double Mini, first place Trampoline, first place Rod Floor in the Advanced Boys 9 and 10 Division. He also qualified as an Elite Athlete.

National Championship Meet

2015 — Third place Double Mini, second place Trampoline, and second place Rod Floor in the Intermediate Boys 8 and Under Division.

2016 — First place in the Double Mini, first place Trampoline, and first place Rod Floor in the Advanced Boys 8 and Under Division.

Micah is set to compete at the 2017 USTA National Championship June 20-24 in Madison, Wis.

“Lakin and all the members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office staff wish Micah the very best in all future endeavors and look forward to hearing how things go at the 2017 National Championships,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states.

