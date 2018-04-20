A commanding performance

Alton High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Unit IL-981 participated at the Gateway Regional Drill Competition at O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon, Ill. Alton High School had four competing teams, including armed and unarmed drill teams, inspection team, and color guard. The armed drill team took second place in its specific category and the team commander, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wallace, took the second-place commander plaque. Because of all four teams’ efforts, Alton was able to secure the third-place trophy. Nine schools competed at the April 14 competition.

