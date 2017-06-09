A day for canines

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: 11th annual Bark in the Park

WHERE: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey

WHEN: June 4

WHY: The 5A’s Humane Society’s Bark in the Park has built a loyal following in the Riverbend and attracts hundreds of fans of both the two- and four-legged variety. Dogs have an abundance of space at the park to chase, play, enjoy treats and participate in live training. 5A’s has canines available for adoption each year, and it’s also a chance for the community to learn about the ongoing challenges faced by animal shelters. Too often, there are too many lonely and abused animals and not enough homes waiting to take them in. For more information and to get involved, visit fiveas.org or call (618) 466-3702.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter