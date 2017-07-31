A day to play

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Lucy Haskell’s annual Birthday Celebration

WHEN: July 29

WHERE: 1211 Henry St., Alton

WHY: Residents recognized the 137th birthday of Lucy Haskell, the girl who inspired her father to build the iconic Haskell Playhouse in 1885, during the annual birthday celebration. Activities included pony rides, ice cream and cake, music by members of the Alton High Orchestra, and an appearance by the girls and young women who have portrayed Lucy during past birthday celebrations. The playhouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 and has seen renovations in recent months.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter