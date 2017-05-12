A longtime farewell

(From left) Vicky Vogt officially took over the reins at Beverly Farm on May 10 following the retirement of Martha Warford, the Godfrey facility’s longtime executive director. Warford marked her last days in the position by celebrating her years of service with employees, friends, and colleagues on May 8. Spending 26 years on the Humbert Road campus, with a start as an employee in the cottages, Warford became the director in 2000. Announcing her retirement 9 months ago, Warford says her plans include spending more time with her 8 grandchildren and enjoying time with her husband on their boat in Arkansas. Vogt has filled the assistant director’s spot for the past 17 years.

