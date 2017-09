Sept. 22 is the 10th annual Falls Prevention Awareness Day. To prevent falls, Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, will hold a Matter of Balance Seminar at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Matter of Balance is a research-based program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. This is an eight-week workshop, one time a week for eight weeks. Call 465-3298 to sign up for this free event.

