A milestone to remember

When we lose people in our lives, we make a choice to either remember them as they were or to celebrate the life steps that might have been. Christy Jennings chooses to celebrate what would have been her daughter Whitley’s life milestones.

A group of family, friends and supporters attended a gala April 14 in celebration of what would have been Whitley’s Sweet 16th birthday. In a room filled with balloons and confetti, attendees were able to celebrate her life and raise funds to fight the disease that took her much too soon.

In March 2015, Whitley lost her battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a childhood brain cancer also known as DIPG. It’s just one of many forms of brain cancer. She initially underwent six weeks of radiation in hopes of at least slowing the cancer’s progress. But just 14 months later, on March 30, 2015, Whitley lost her fight, 2 months after her 13th birthday.Whitley survived just 14 months from the time of her diagnosis until her death.

“This celebration was the result of many volunteers and supporters,” Jennings said. “I believe in the power of you and I. The many people who helped in the planning made this first gala a huge success.”

The Edwardsville Moose Lodge gala included food from local businesses Cleveland Heath, The Foundry, Bella Milano, Peel, 222 Artisan Bakery, The Source Juicery, and Catrina’s. Krissie’s Cakes brought the sweets and Culver’s provided a sundae bar.

The event raised nearly $17,000. Proceeds will be split between DIPG research and another project of celebration of Christy’s, a scholarship to be awarded to an Edwardsville High School senior in 2020, which would have been Whitley’s graduation year.

May is National Brain Cancer Awareness month. Jennings and other families affected by brain cancer are working to designate May 17 as DIPG Awareness Day in the state of Illinois.

As attendees danced to music provided by The Gusto, they celebrated Whitley’s life and the life steps she would have enjoyed. Anyone unable to attend is welcome to contribute to the scholarship fund through the nonprofit website celebrating Whitley’s life or by messaging the organization through its Facebook page, Whitley’s Wishes, Inc. In addition, Whitley’s Wishes Inc. will be represented at Goshen Market, where they will provide information as well as an opportunity for local residents to support the scholarship fund in Whitley’s honor.

