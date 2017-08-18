A new pair of wheels

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske

Madison County Transit officials met with representatives of the Alton Police Department on Friday morning, Aug. 18, to present two new patrol bikes, bringing the total to four that MCT has donated to the APD since starting their program three years ago. With a value of roughly $3,200 each, the bicycles are used by officers for patrols throughout the city as well as at events such as the upcoming Alton Expo. MCT purchases the bikes through The Cyclery, with locations in Alton and Edwardsville. The Cyclery also provides the assembly and maintenance on the bikes, which have specialized equipment including lights, sirens, loudspeakers, carrier gear, and a trip monitor. The bikes are made by a company that specializes in patrol bikes and are built heavier and able to handle more types of terrain and treatment. “And the battery compartment opens uniquely, with a handcuff key,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. On hand for the presentation were Alton Police Department officers Steven January and Joseph Skortz, Deputy Chief Terry Buhs, Kane and director of engineering Mark Steyer, along with The Cyclery store manager David Parks.

