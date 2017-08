Photos by Dan Cruz

The annual Edwardsville Police Department National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Edwardsville City Park library grounds, 112 S. Kansas St., focused on developing a positive relationship between police officers and the community, especially children. The evening included free snow cones, face-painting, inflatables, craft tables for children’s activities, photo booth, food and drinks, and more.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter