A sound of thunder

GRANITE CITY — Sophomore Jake Klee has the power of music flowing through his veins.

As a member of Freedom Percussion, an open performing arts group based out of St. Louis, he and his group participated at the Winter Guard International World Championship last month in Dayton, Ohio, where they came in third.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I was expecting to be at least in the top 5, but never winning third place in the world.”

Those who perform with Freedom Percussion receive the opportunity to excel musically and mentally. There are between 37 and 42 participants, and to join, one must audition and be between the ages of 15 and 21. Freedom Percussion’s mission is to “provide youth activities that enhance personal growth and development through excellence in education, entertainment and competition.”

Klee auditioned in October of last year and was the youngest to ever be accepted. Currently, he is the only member from Granite City. The group practices continuously for six months, ultimately performing at the World Championship, which is broken up into different categories and classes.

“It was a big deal to make it at 15,” Klee said. “As a teenager, to give up every weekend, it was worth it in the end. I had no idea what to expect or what I was getting myself into. At the World Championship last year, Freedom got dead last. To come all this way in just one year, getting third place in the world, was a big jump. I was on the floor crying when the medal ceremony said our name. It was great. There’s nothing like it.”

Klee discovered his love of music at an early age, particularly his passion for drums. He is self and professionally taught, and plays percussion in Granite City High School’s band.

“My love of music came from my mom’s brother,” he said. “When I was a little kid, I always saw him playing drums and wearing these Granite City Band t-shirts. He always had his drum set in the corner of his room and I always asked to play them, but he would never let me. So, I would just sit in a corner and watch what his hands would do on the drum set and I would try to match what he did on my legs. “Also, my grandpa would play old school stuff like ‘Jailhouse Rock’ by Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry’s ‘Maybellene,’ and I would listen and figure out the time and match the beat in the background.”

Klee credits family and friends as his biggest supporters, especially his mother, Jamie.

“I am very proud of him,” she said. “Jake has been drumming as far back as I can remember. He would take stuff like straws at a restaurant and drum on the table. He has put a lot of hard work into this.”

As for Klee’s future, he hopes music will take him down a path to success.

“I hope to make a living and maybe even be one of the greats someday,” he said. “Everyone has those kinds of dreams, but it’s been a part of my life for so long and I love it so much. Every day, I learn more. I progress and progress and progress. From fourth grade to now, I practice almost six hours a day.”

freedompercussion.org

