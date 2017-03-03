PHOTO FEATURE: A successful engagement

On Feb. 26, AdVantage News was given the opportunity to once again connect future brides in the area with those so vital in creating the perfect day, including stylists, caterers, entertainment coordinators, decorators and more.

During the third annual AdVantage News Bridal Extravaganza, more than 100 brides registered for the show, gaining exclusive access to discounts, offers, a door prize and a chance to win a $100 certificate.

Admission to the event was free, and 40 vendors were on hand offering reception menu samples, pieces of wedding cake and other treats and collectibles, hoping to book that all-important upcoming nuptial event. Braving the cold snap, more than 350 guests poured into Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton to see what the day had to offer, and it was standing-room only for the first of two fashion shows presented by Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear in Alton, with makeup by Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio and hair by JC Penney Salon.

