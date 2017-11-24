A Taste of Downtown

Photos by Andrew Dobson

In what has become an annual event, Alton Main Street served up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown on Nov. 16 at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Guests sampled appetizers, entrées and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments, including pepper tenderloin from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, vegetable maki sushi and chocolate-dipped strawberries from Lewis and Clark Community College Dining Services, The Loading Dock’s white chicken chili, Chez Marilyn’s crab-stuffed mushroom caps, Thai steak and balsamic rice soup garnished with fresh Thai herbs from the soon-to-open Gatsby’s Grille, Lovett’s Snoots Fish & Chicken selections and more. Live entertainment was provided by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Proceeds will help Alton Main Street advance its goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter