American Cancer Society recognizes TheBANK of Edwardsville

The American Cancer Society’s Lakeshore Division presented TheBANK of Edwardsville with a crystal award Feb. 15 for its sponsorship of eight local Relay For Life events as well as its internal fundraising events by staff to raise money for the cause. Employees from TheBANK organize a chili cook-off annually with funds directed to the ACS, as well as donate in a Jeans Day fundraiser, in addition to the company’s sponsorships of walks across the metro St. Louis area. Pictured (from left) are Mandie Sidener, senior manager at Relay For Life, ACS Southern Illinois Region; Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking at TheBANK and chairman of the ACS Regional Leadership Board of Madison County; and Jessica Hood and Sheena Whitehead, community development managers of the ACS Southern Illinois Region.

