AMH honors high performers

Alton Memorial honored 30 high performers, as nominated by department managers, at a luncheon March 12 in the hospital’s café meeting rooms. High performers included (front row, from left) Karla Short of Housekeeping, Jenny Bain of Human Resources, Bridgett Denton of the Intermediate Care Unit, Amy Wylie of Nursing Float, Lisa Pace of the Human Motion Institute, Bridgett Cunningham-Haynes of Surgical Services, and Deb Frazier of Education; (middle row, from left) Megan Hickman of Lab, Tonya Bertram of Senior Renewal, Beth Johnson of the Medical Care Unit, Heidi Quiggle of Case Management, Kristen Cloninger of the Intermediate Care Unit, Tonya Ballard of Wound Care, and Gwen Riney of Performance Improvement; (back row, from left) Danielle Darden of Nursing Float, Jaime Dwiggins of Geropsych, Maggie O’Neill of OB, Kari Copeland of Digestive Health, Karen Miller of Pain Management, Matt Johnston of Cardiology, and Jeremy Clements of Radiology. Not pictured are Carol Winchester of Registration, Sheryl Saboff of OB, Bev Pence of the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center, Michelle Dunham of Pharmacy, Lori Walker of Neurology, Laurie Archibee of the Intensive Care Unit, Michelle Mathis of ICU, Matt Piocos of EMS, and Amy Darr of Surgical Services. The hospital congratulated all for a job well-done.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter