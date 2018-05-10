AMH physician to retire

Dr. Noor Ahmed, who will be retiring in June, was treated to all kinds of goodies when he gave his last monthly skin cancer screening at Alton Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Care Center on May 9. With Ahmed are (from left) Dana Croxford and Sharon Larson from his office; Toni Brummett and Sheri Bellamy of AMH; and Tiffany Dunham, Ahmed’s office manager. They treated him to a cake and a book, “The Butchering Art,” about Joseph Lister’s quest to transform surgery into a safer practice in the late 19th century.

