An East Alton Easter

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: East Alton Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt

WHEN: March 24

WHERE: Keasler Complex, 615 Third St.

WHY: The event aims to provide memories for children age 1 to 11 through a variety of activities, including games, face-painting, a visit with the Easter bunny, a make-and-take craft and more. Dozens of children showed up to participate.

