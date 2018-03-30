An East Alton Easter

Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photos by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: East Alton Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt
WHEN: March 24
WHERE: Keasler Complex, 615 Third St.
WHY: The event aims to provide memories for children age 1 to 11 through a variety of activities, including games, face-painting, a visit with the Easter bunny, a make-and-take craft and more. Dozens of children showed up to participate.