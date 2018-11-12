Appreciative assembly

North Elementary in Godfrey once again hosted veterans from throughout the community as a part of the school’s annual Veterans Day assembly Nov. 9. Members of the Alton School District’s JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) presented the colors at the start of the assembly. Assistant Principal Ann McLaughlin later presented representatives from the Alton VFW with student-made thank-you cards to express appreciation for the veterans’ service. [photos courtesy Alton School District]

