Back to school

GRANITE CITY — Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is no stranger to the education field.

Prior to taking office as a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives from the 112th District, she had almost 25 years of teaching experience, working as a math teacher in elementary and high schools in Edwardsville and Highland and as a math instructor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“I’ve taught every level from sixth grade to 12th grade and at the university as well,” Stuart said. “At the university I’ve taught everything from college algebra to calculus and statistics in addition to specific teacher preparation courses. And I spent six semesters supervising student teachers while they were in the field as well.”

On Oct. 17, Stuart went back to the classroom. This time, she worked as a principal for a day at two schools in the Granite City School District — Prather Elementary and Granite City High — as part of her Principal for a Day program.

“The Illinois Principals Association coordinates these days for legislators across Illinois,” Stuart said. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for us. I do have almost 25 years of teaching experience, so I came to the legislature with an understanding of the needs of our teachers, staff and students, but the educational landscape is always changing and each district has unique challenges, so I was glad to see a district that was somewhat new to me.”

The state representative said she thanks Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald for giving her an opportunity to work as principal.

“He clearly cares about each and every student in the district, and that makes me want to work harder to ensure we provide the best education we can for students and in every corner of the 112th District and the rest of Illinois,” she said.

Stuart started her day at Prather, leading the school in the Pledge of Allegiance and spending the rest of the morning visiting kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms.

“I got to see dedicated teachers engaging the students in reading readiness activities and in calendar time,” she said. “The students seems to enjoy calendar time and they are learning so many things, like math skills, leadership and cooperation, just to name a few. I taught the Math for Elementary Teachers course at SIUE for many years, so it was nice to get an opportunity to see those best practices in action.”

Stuart spent the afternoon at the high school.

“I definitely got close to my 10,000 steps in for the day at the high school,” she said. “I saw the drama and music departments in action, and saw great art works by students. I visited a few P.E. classes, including senior dance, which the students seem to really enjoy. I was impressed with the teachers across the board.”

Stuart also got to spend time with the GCHS’ building trades class.

“The building trades classes at the school build a house from the ground up each year,” the state representative said. “Students do all of the construction, from the studs to the finishes, and then the house is sold, and the proceeds are put into the program to keep it going year after year. I had some time available after my visit, so I drove over to the work site and got to see a group of students putting siding on the back of the home.”

Greenwald said he was thrilled that Stuart was able to visit both Prather and GCHS.

“This gives her a chance to see our schools and spend quality time interacting with our staff and students,” the superintendent said. “She has helped our Illinois schools in a proactive manner and she enjoys the hands-on experiences.”

Stuart began the Principal for a Day program when she became state representative in January.

“This is a program the IPA helps coordinate for legislators across the state,” she said. “But I’ve been getting into schools since I was first sworn in back in January. If a teacher reaches out to my office, we will find a way to accommodate a visit to their school. In fact, I spent an entire day last week at Edwardsville High School talking to civics and debate students, but wasn’t able to work in a trip across the street to the south campus, so I went back for an hour on Friday morning (Oct. 20) to give those students a chance to ask questions about what I do as a state representative.”

Stuart said she has visited several other schools in the Metro East, such as Columbus Elementary in Edwardsville, Edwardsville High School, Fulton and Carriel junior high schools in O’Fallon, and Collinsville Middle School.

“I’m working with the National Junior Honor Society at Collinsville Middle School on a project to introduce them to the process of writing legislation,” she said. “We may actually be able to bring an idea of theirs through the committee process in Springfield, and then hopefully, if successful, to the floor of the house. I think civics education is vitally important. Young kids need to understand what living in a representative democracy means, so I am proud to be a part of that by making these visits.”

