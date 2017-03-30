BackStoppers benefit

AdVantage News presented a $14,721.71 check to the BackStoppers Inc. organization on March 28. Founded in 1959, the organization provides financial assistance to the spouses and children of fallen police officers as well as firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who are injured or lose their lives in the line of duty. The money was raised from a blue light campaign, where local vendors sold blue bulbs provided by AdVantage News at $3 apiece, with all proceeds going to BackStoppers. “When Officer Blake Snyder was killed in the line of duty, local businesses told us this was the perfect time to show community support for local law enforcement,” AdVantage News Vice President Eric McRoy said. “Within two days, we had 50 businesses on board.” On hand for the check presentation ceremony are (from left) AdVantage News Editor Fred Pollard, BackStoppers Executive Director Chief Ron Battelle and Eric McRoy.

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES

ALTON

State Farm - Renee Manley

3768 Humbert Rd.

(618) 462-0417

Olive Oil Marketplace

108 Third St.

(618) 304-3769

Heintz-Bankhead Orthodontics

2828 Homer Adams Pkwy.

(618) 465-7423

Castelli’s Restaurant at 255

3400 Fosterburg Rd.

(618) 462-4620

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

3553 College Ave.

(618) 258-3168

Shields Family Pharmacy

2526 State St.

(618) 467-7003

Piasa Armory

3685 E. Broadway

(618) 433-2715

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

3401 E. Broadway

(618) 258-3168

Brickman Orthodontics

1837 Homer Adams Pkwy.

(618) 462-1081

Downing Insurance Agent

756 Central Ave.

(618) 462-1001

Real Deals Home Decor

237 E. Delmar

(618) 433-9960

St. Peters Hardware

2502 State St.

(618) 466-6931

MidAmerica Audiology Group

1417 Washington Ave., Ste 2

(618) 462-7900

Rib City

201 E. Center Dr.

(618) 462-4600

Spencer T. Olin Golf

4701 College Ave.

(618) 465-3111

Norton & Rain, Insurance

2216 State St.

(618) 462-4455

Roberts Motors

4350 North Alby St.

(800) 764-9412

CNB Bank & Trust

200 Homer Adams Pkwy.

(618) 465-5656

Quality Buick GMC Cadillac

1620 E. Homer Adams Pkwy.

(888) 378-5955

Alton Physical Therapy

1719 Clawson

(618) 462-1133

Hit-N-Run

1818 Washington Ave.

(618) 465-9402

Illinois-American Water Co

4436 Industrial Dr.

(618) 466-2131

The Gift Box

300 E. Broadway

Alton Little Theater

2450 Henry St.

(618) 462-6562

BETHALTO

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

731 E. Bethalto Dr.

(618) 258-3168

Riverbend Pediatric Dentistry

705 Kansas St.

(618) 596-3725

EAST ALTON

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

419 N. Shamrock

(618) 258-3168

Trust Family Auto Services

223 N. Bellwood Dr.

(618) 255-9200

Bickle Electric Contracting

28 Mechanical Dr.

(618) 259-4499

EDWARDSVILLE (after 10/31/16)

Rain Tunnel Express

1601 Troy Rd.

(618) 659-0850

Next Level Sports Performance

1120 State Route 157, Ste 100

(618) 307-4567

The Pasta House

1097 IL-157

(618) 655-9955

Country Financial - Kenneth Lenhardt

105 South Point

(618) 659-7424

Kettle River Furniture

IL-157

(618) 656-5111

Olive Oils & More

1990 Troy Rd. Unit A

(618) 656-4645

GLEN CARBON (after 10/31/16)

Rain Tunnel Express

12 Junction Drive West

(618) 288-7246

GODFREY

Allstate - John Standefer

3015 Godfrey Rd.

(618) 466-4403

Dan’s Garage Door Service

5407 Godfrey Rd.

(618) 467-0050

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

5301 Godfrey Rd.

(618) 258-3168

Gerard Fischer American Family

3014 Godfrey Rd.

(618) 466-7062

Godfrey Meat Market

6017 Godfrey Rd.

(618) 466-6111

NewAmerican Funding

2724 Grovelin St.

(618) 467-5626

Claywell Asset Mgmt

3014 Godfrey Rd., Suite B

(618) 433-8881

State Farm - Karen Wilson

225 Tolle Ln.

(618) 466-5774

SmartChoice Auto Sales

1503 W. Delmar

(618) 466-5900

King Air Conditioning

7020 Ingham Ln.

(618) 466-7574

Rolling Hills Golf Course

5801 Pierce Ln.

(618) 466-8363

GRANITE CITY (after 10/31/16)

Granite City Glass

1837 Madison Ave.

(618) 877-5400

Bodies Kneaded

3100 Maryland Rd., Ste. B

(618) 931-1000

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

3361 Fehling Rd.

(618) 258-3168

Rain Tunnel Express

1511 Niedringhaus Ave.

(618) 877-7246

Tri-Cities Columbus Home

4225 Old Alton Rd.

(618) 877-4250

Jim’s Pawn Shop

1909 Edison Ave.

(618) 452-3186

Darin Chiropractic

2861 Madison Ave.

(618) 931-2050

Granite City Glass

1837 Madison Ave.

(618) 877-5400

Shipley Chiropractic

2502 Pontoon Rd.

(618) 931-2001

First Bank

3600 Nameoki Rd.

(618) 876-3800

Dr. Christina Midkiff

(618) 288-7408

GCS Credit Union

3970 Maryville Rd.

(618) 797-7993

GCS Credit Union

2001 Lee Ave.

(618) 797-7993

HARTFORD

RJ’s Place

418 N. Delmar

(618) 254-4639

PONTOON BEACH (after 10/31/16)

S & S Armory

4127 South Dr.

(618) 931-4867

Rain Tunnel Express

4221 State Rte.162

(618) 931-7246

WOOD RIVER

American Air HVAC

191 Old St. Louis Rd.

(618) 251-8585

Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design

322 Wesley Dr.

(618) 259-6292

Dream Home Realty Centre

543 E. Ferguson Ave.

(618) 779-0990

Pro Automotive Services

1095 E. Edwardsville Rd.

(618) 259-8300

JMP Cycle Kawasaki

1490 E. Edwardsville Rd.

(618) 255-6116

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1795 E. Edwardsville Rd.

(618) 258-3168

Jack Schmitt Chevrolet

1870 E. Edwardsville Rd.

(618) 259-4900

Midwest Members Credit Union

101 Wesley Dr.

(618) 254-0605

State Farm - Ron WIsnasky

300 S Central Ave.

(618) 254-9314

Trickey's Service, Inc.

380 E. Edwardsville Rd.

(618) 254-0404

