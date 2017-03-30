BackStoppers benefit

AdVantage News presented a $14,721.71 check to the BackStoppers Inc. organization on March 28. Founded in 1959, the organization provides financial assistance to the spouses and children of fallen police officers as well as firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who are injured or lose their lives in the line of duty. The money was raised from a blue light campaign, where local vendors sold blue bulbs provided by AdVantage News at $3 apiece, with all proceeds going to BackStoppers. “When Officer Blake Snyder was killed in the line of duty, local businesses told us this was the perfect time to show community support for local law enforcement,” AdVantage News Vice President Eric McRoy said. “Within two days, we had 50 businesses on board.” On hand for the check presentation ceremony are (from left) AdVantage News Editor Fred Pollard, BackStoppers Executive Director Chief Ron Battelle and Eric McRoy.
PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES
ALTON
State Farm - Renee Manley
3768 Humbert Rd.
(618) 462-0417
Olive Oil Marketplace
108 Third St.
(618) 304-3769
Heintz-Bankhead Orthodontics
2828 Homer Adams Pkwy.
(618) 465-7423
Castelli’s Restaurant at 255
3400 Fosterburg Rd.
(618) 462-4620
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
3553 College Ave.
(618) 258-3168
Shields Family Pharmacy
2526 State St.
(618) 467-7003
Piasa Armory
3685 E. Broadway
(618) 433-2715
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
3401 E. Broadway
(618) 258-3168
Brickman Orthodontics
1837 Homer Adams Pkwy.
(618) 462-1081
Downing Insurance Agent
756 Central Ave.
(618) 462-1001
Real Deals Home Decor
237 E. Delmar
(618) 433-9960
St. Peters Hardware
2502 State St.
(618) 466-6931
MidAmerica Audiology Group
1417 Washington Ave., Ste 2
(618) 462-7900
Rib City
201 E. Center Dr.
(618) 462-4600
Spencer T. Olin Golf
4701 College Ave.
(618) 465-3111
Norton & Rain, Insurance
2216 State St.
(618) 462-4455
Roberts Motors
4350 North Alby St.
(800) 764-9412
CNB Bank & Trust
200 Homer Adams Pkwy.
(618) 465-5656
Quality Buick GMC Cadillac
1620 E. Homer Adams Pkwy.
(888) 378-5955
Alton Physical Therapy
1719 Clawson
(618) 462-1133
Hit-N-Run
1818 Washington Ave.
(618) 465-9402
Illinois-American Water Co
4436 Industrial Dr.
(618) 466-2131
The Gift Box
300 E. Broadway
Alton Little Theater
2450 Henry St.
(618) 462-6562
BETHALTO
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
731 E. Bethalto Dr.
(618) 258-3168
Riverbend Pediatric Dentistry
705 Kansas St.
(618) 596-3725
EAST ALTON
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
419 N. Shamrock
(618) 258-3168
Trust Family Auto Services
223 N. Bellwood Dr.
(618) 255-9200
Bickle Electric Contracting
28 Mechanical Dr.
(618) 259-4499
EDWARDSVILLE (after 10/31/16)
Rain Tunnel Express
1601 Troy Rd.
(618) 659-0850
Next Level Sports Performance
1120 State Route 157, Ste 100
(618) 307-4567
The Pasta House
1097 IL-157
(618) 655-9955
Country Financial - Kenneth Lenhardt
105 South Point
(618) 659-7424
Kettle River Furniture
IL-157
(618) 656-5111
Olive Oils & More
1990 Troy Rd. Unit A
(618) 656-4645
GLEN CARBON (after 10/31/16)
Rain Tunnel Express
12 Junction Drive West
(618) 288-7246
GODFREY
Allstate - John Standefer
3015 Godfrey Rd.
(618) 466-4403
Dan’s Garage Door Service
5407 Godfrey Rd.
(618) 467-0050
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
5301 Godfrey Rd.
(618) 258-3168
Gerard Fischer American Family
3014 Godfrey Rd.
(618) 466-7062
Godfrey Meat Market
6017 Godfrey Rd.
(618) 466-6111
NewAmerican Funding
2724 Grovelin St.
(618) 467-5626
Claywell Asset Mgmt
3014 Godfrey Rd., Suite B
(618) 433-8881
State Farm - Karen Wilson
225 Tolle Ln.
(618) 466-5774
SmartChoice Auto Sales
1503 W. Delmar
(618) 466-5900
King Air Conditioning
7020 Ingham Ln.
(618) 466-7574
Rolling Hills Golf Course
5801 Pierce Ln.
(618) 466-8363
GRANITE CITY (after 10/31/16)
Granite City Glass
1837 Madison Ave.
(618) 877-5400
Bodies Kneaded
3100 Maryland Rd., Ste. B
(618) 931-1000
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
3361 Fehling Rd.
(618) 258-3168
Rain Tunnel Express
1511 Niedringhaus Ave.
(618) 877-7246
Tri-Cities Columbus Home
4225 Old Alton Rd.
(618) 877-4250
Jim’s Pawn Shop
1909 Edison Ave.
(618) 452-3186
Darin Chiropractic
2861 Madison Ave.
(618) 931-2050
Granite City Glass
1837 Madison Ave.
(618) 877-5400
Shipley Chiropractic
2502 Pontoon Rd.
(618) 931-2001
First Bank
3600 Nameoki Rd.
(618) 876-3800
Dr. Christina Midkiff
(618) 288-7408
GCS Credit Union
3970 Maryville Rd.
(618) 797-7993
GCS Credit Union
2001 Lee Ave.
(618) 797-7993
HARTFORD
RJ’s Place
418 N. Delmar
(618) 254-4639
PONTOON BEACH (after 10/31/16)
S & S Armory
4127 South Dr.
(618) 931-4867
Rain Tunnel Express
4221 State Rte.162
(618) 931-7246
WOOD RIVER
American Air HVAC
191 Old St. Louis Rd.
(618) 251-8585
Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design
322 Wesley Dr.
(618) 259-6292
Dream Home Realty Centre
543 E. Ferguson Ave.
(618) 779-0990
Pro Automotive Services
1095 E. Edwardsville Rd.
(618) 259-8300
JMP Cycle Kawasaki
1490 E. Edwardsville Rd.
(618) 255-6116
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
1795 E. Edwardsville Rd.
(618) 258-3168
Jack Schmitt Chevrolet
1870 E. Edwardsville Rd.
(618) 259-4900
Midwest Members Credit Union
101 Wesley Dr.
(618) 254-0605
State Farm - Ron WIsnasky
300 S Central Ave.
(618) 254-9314
Trickey's Service, Inc.
380 E. Edwardsville Rd.
(618) 254-0404