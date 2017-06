Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford presents a $25,000 contribution for the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project to Alton Mayor Brant Walker. Others at the check presentation include GMP Restoration Committee members Bob Ramsey and Amy Orban, Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes and Liberty Bank board members P.J. Jun, Wiley Davis and Mark Darr. Details about the park restoration project are available at prideincorporated.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter