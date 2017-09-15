Beneficial brews

Pat McLaughlin, Mary Woodcock, and Mimi Almonroeder enjoy delicious food during the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary’s Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew annual fundraiser Sept. 9 at the Loading Dock in Grafton. This year’s benefit had attendance of approximately 600 and raised a record total of more than $40,000. The silent auctions raised $12,970. The event enjoyed fantastic weather, plus great food and beverages from more than 25 vendors. GCS Credit Union had a photo booth and gave out plates to hold a wine glass and food samples. Donnewald Distributing provided Stella glasses for everyone. Proceeds will go toward purchasing an additional Defib Lifeline Arm CPR device for AMH ambulances. The auxiliary had already purchased three of the devices from its annual budget.

