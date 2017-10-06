Bikers boost BackStoppers

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: Bikers Behind the Badge

WHEN: Sept. 30

WHERE: Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar

WHY: Hundreds of bikers raised thousands of dollars for BackStoppers to assist families of fallen and wounded officers and first responders during the organization’s second event. Auctions, raffles, refreshment sales, and donations raised funds throughout the day, and a helicopter from Survival Flight Five was on hand to excite youngsters. A chili contest among the motorcycle groups allowed guests to judge the best biker chili.

