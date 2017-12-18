Bikers for BackStoppers

Photos by JD Jennings

The Bikers Behind the Badge event raised more than $8,000 for BackStoppers, an organization dedicated to supporting families of fallen first responders, as well as those injured in the line of duty. Organized with help from multiple local biker clubs, the Sept. 30 event at the Alton Moose Lodge raised funds through food sales, raffles, and more. Family-friendly activities were available throughout the event, including a chili cook-off. Sponsors included Alton Moose 951, Bikers Against Autism, Bush Pilots, Cycle Saints, Bluff City Grill, Salty Dawgs, Misfits, Bann Thia, A.B.A.T.E., Mad Hatter Mufflers, Fire & Iron, Zapp Thai, Chrome Divas, Nuclear Riotcrew, Dreamweavers, Motorheads, Bush Pilot Ladies, Bootleggers, and the Red Knights. For more information about the annual event, contact Holly Brown at (618) 560-2239 or Christopher Hartshorn at (618) 670-4490.

