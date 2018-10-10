Bikers to the rescue

photo by JD Jennings
Car show winners
First place: D. Rickman
Second place: D. Rickman
Third place: Joe Lucas
Bike show winners
First place: Steve Jones
Second place: Steven Quertermouse
Third place: Todd Holder
Chili cook-off winners
First place: Alley Kat
Second place: UNHINGED MC
Third place: Jim Beisner
People’s choice: Jim Beisner