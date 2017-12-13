Blessing the building

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center hosted a blessing and dedication of its new primary care and PromptCare office in Godfrey just north of Walmart Supercenter at 6702 Godfrey Road at noon Wednesday, Dec. 13. Nearly 60 people attended, including mission partners, OSF leaders, community leaders, board members and other representatives. Father Steve Sotiroff blessed the facility while the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George provided a musical interlude. Medical and prompt care teams will start seeing patients at the facility next week, with the grand opening set for January. The new office, at the corner of Airport and Godfrey roads, will offer primary and urgent care services from 9 healthcare providers from within its 24 exam rooms. The $5 million, 13,000-square-foot office space has taken nearly six months to complete. Provider teams will work together in providing patients with a collaborative circle of care that addresses all aspects of wellness. “Residents have told us that continuing to have robust and vibrant health services is really key to the overall economic development in the Riverbend region,” Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, said. “It is ultimately the patient that we want to put in the center.” Pathak was accompanied by Dr. Cliff Martin, Alton regional leader of OSF HealthCare; and David Wells, vice president of the Alton medical group, in welcoming visitors to the ceremony.

