BJC Book Brigade

Members of Shannon Stanton’s second-grade classroom at West Elementary School in Alton show off the books they received as part of the BJC/Alton Memorial Hospital Book Brigade. The hospital and BJC are donating 1,200 books to second-graders in the hospital’s service area this spring. Students are challenged to read as many of the books as they can this summer before they enter third grade. With the students are (from left) Rusty Ingram, director of business development at AMH; hospital President Dave Braasch, who read some of the books to the students on Thursday; and India Chapman of BJC School Outreach and Youth Development.

