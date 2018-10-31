Breathtaking win

The Respiratory Care Department at Alton Memorial Hospital was the winner of a no-carve pumpkin decorating contest on Halloween, sponsored by the AMH People Team. A total of 10 AMH departments entered pumpkins in the contest, and employees voted for their favorite by donating money to the AMH United Way campaign, which is inching closer to its $78,000 goal. Respiratory entered a pumpkin representing Wheezy from “Toy Story” and won a traveling trophy as well as a pizza party. Celebrating their victory from Respiratory are (seated, from left) Stephanie Kellerman and Amy Meyer; and (standing, from left) Lori Walker, Barb Evans and department manager Penny Krause.