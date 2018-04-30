Can-do youths

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

New trash cans debuted April 28 at James Killion Park in Alton. More than 50 people were on hand for the big reveal and dedication ceremony, including 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith-Williams, members of the city’s James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee; the children of the park’s namesake, James Killion; school coordinators and community residents. The cans were artistically painted over the past several weeks by students from East and North elementary schools, Alton Middle School, Alton High School, and members of the Alton Boys & Girls Club. Project sponsors included the Alton School District, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, the city of Alton, Pride Inc.; Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Inc., Dunbar Masonic Lodge, and Reese Photography + Creative. Enhancement committee Chair Steve Thomas said its next project is to sell and install commemorative bricks that will be a part of a new stage planned at the park. The cans were presented in conjunction with the annual Alton City-Wide Cleanup Day.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter