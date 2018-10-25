Captain commendation

Alton Memorial Hospital was honored as a Captain of the RiverBend for Economic Enhancement at the RiverBend Growth Association’s annual State of the RiverBend luncheon Oct. 25 at Lewis and Clark Community College. VP Brad Goacher (far left) and President Dave Braasch (far right) accepted the award from growth association President John Keller and board member John Roberts. AMH is only the second business to have earned the honor four times. The honor this year was for the Medical Office Building B expansion on campus as well as the groundbreaking for a new Family Physicians of Bethalto office building.

