Cardinals pitcher teams up with Country Financial for food relief

An effort by Country Financial and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright brought in more than a half-ton of food to help children in need in the upcoming school year.

In July, Country Financial hosted an effort to collect food items for the Operation Backpack program. Donations will be distributed by Operation Food Search in backpacks in 10 school districts this year.

The partnership between Country Financial and Wainwright’s organization Big League Impact brought in 1,262 pounds of canned and dry food items. The food donated is enough to fill nearly 160 backpacks. The backpacks will be distributed in participating school districts to children in food assistance programs so they can continue to have nutritious meals while they aren’t in school.

“People often forget that kids are hungry right here in St. Louis,” Wainwright said. “With the help of Country Financial and Operation Food Search, we are able to get out and help spread the word to help these kids and their families.”

Those donating items were entered into a drawing to throw a ceremonial first pitch at an upcoming Cardinals game. At the conclusion of the drive Wainwright appeared at the Country Financial offices in O’Fallon and Kirkwood to thank fans for donating and to select the winning entry in the first pitch drawing.

“So much of what we do is help people achieve the security they need for themselves and their families,” said Elias Corpas, agency manager at Country Financial. “Partnering with Adam, Big League Impact, and Operation Food Search to fight childhood hunger is yet another step to address the economic stresses felt by families throughout the St. Louis area.”

About Big League Impact

Founded in 2013 by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his brother Trey Wainwright, nonprofit organization Big League Impact Inc.’s mission is to save lives, restore dignity and instill hope in local communities and around the globe. To date, Big League Impact has raised more than $1.4 million with approximately $600,000 of that coming into the St. Louis region and benefiting organizations, including Operation Food Search.

countryfinancial.com

