A group of high school seniors from the Riverbend CEO program visited Alton Memorial Hospital on Oct. 25 to learn about hospital departments and the wide range of potential health care careers. They visited the Medical Care Unit, Pharmacy, Lab, Radiology, EMS and the Emergency Department. EMS manager Jason Bowman shows the group the life-saving features of the latest Duck Pluckers ambulance.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter