Celebrating freedom

Photos by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: 26th annual Juneteenth Celebration
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Killion Park (formerly known as Salu Park), Alton
WHY: Created as a way to commemorate the history of the abolition of slavery and celebrate diversity and freedom, the Juneteenth Celebration once again featured great food, music and fellowship. Motivational speakers joined dance troupes and bands performing live music for the family-friendly crowd. Organizers worked to expand the event for 2017, offering more activities for children and more opportunities for education regarding the roots of many Altonians.