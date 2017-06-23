Celebrating freedom

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: 26th annual Juneteenth Celebration

WHEN: June 17

WHERE: Killion Park (formerly known as Salu Park), Alton

WHY: Created as a way to commemorate the history of the abolition of slavery and celebrate diversity and freedom, the Juneteenth Celebration once again featured great food, music and fellowship. Motivational speakers joined dance troupes and bands performing live music for the family-friendly crowd. Organizers worked to expand the event for 2017, offering more activities for children and more opportunities for education regarding the roots of many Altonians.