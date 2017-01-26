Centenarian spark plug

President Woodrow Wilson addressed the Senate of the United States on Jan. 22, 1917, appealing for a settlement of the conflict in Europe on the basis of “peace without victory.”

His plea fell on deaf ears, and two months later the nation entered the war against Germany. Ironically enough, on that same day, a baby girl was welcomed by second-generation German immigrants in Columbia, Ill., their youngest of 10 children. That little girl, whom they named Viola, celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 22 of this year.

Viola Lindhorst Spicer has now witnessed 19 presidencies. In addition to World War I, she has seen another world war and multiple conflicts where the United States has fought on foreign soils. Her life brought her to Granite City, where she now lives in her own home and where she celebrated her 100 years.

“I attribute my long life to hard work,” Spicer said. “I’ve always worked in one way or another. My father taught me that hard work was good for us.”

As the child of a farm family, Spicer started early on helping with the cattle and cultivating fields with teams of horses.

“My father lost his hand when I was 3 years old,” Spicer said. “He caught his glove in a corn sheller and it pulled his hand in. That meant that all of us had to help from an early age to make sure the farm work was done.”

Her father later built his own “hook” to replace his missing hand.

“He made it himself,” she said. “I think if he had patented this, things would have been different for us.”

As a young girl, Spicer spent her summer vacations with a married sister, 15 years the elder, and her family. There she would help care for the children and help milk the family’s dairy cattle on a daily basis.

At 16, Spicer took her first job outside the home when she moved to St. Louis and started working for a garment factory, making lingerie. She remembers walking the picket line in St. Louis to help organize the Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union in the 1940s.

She married Roy Dale Spicer on Sept. 9, 1939, at the age of 22. They made their home in the Granite City area, where Roy worked at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works plant. For several years, Spicer took jobs at area restaurants. In 1953, she was hired as a cook at the Mitchell School, where she remained for 14 years. During this time the couple welcomed a daughter, now Diane Carpenter. As the years expanded, so did Spicer’s family, with the addition of two grandchildren – Dr. Rod Hartzel and his wife, Karen, and Shelle Hartzel. She also welcomed five great-grandchildren – Stephen, Ian (Corie) and Sarah Hartzel, and Rachael and Aaron Luesse. Her husband, Roy, passed away in October 1984.

Spicer’s spirit was exhibited at a young age. At just 13 years of age, while staying with her sister’s family in St. Louis, Spicer set out on her first driving excursion – to Edwardsville.

“I remember trying to guide the car alongside the streetcars there, hoping I wouldn’t run into anything,” Spicer said.

She still drives.

“But I don’t drive at night,” she said. “I just drive to my social events and volunteer commitments here in Granite City.”

That spirit carried through many travels. When her husband retired from Granite City Works, the Spicers took to the open road with their camper as members of the Illini Camping Club.

“I think I’ve been to all but two states,” Spicer said. “Florida is still my favorite, but I enjoyed them all.”

She has also traveled since her husband’s death, taking a trip to Germany and several cruises while in her 80s.

Her first real job led her to one of her favorite hobbies – sewing.

“I’ve always enjoyed sewing,” she said. “I made clothes for my family and others, even doing alterations and sewing to make extra money.”

She’s quick to show off photos of her daughter’s first prom dress that she designed for the special occasion. Her sewing machine even traveled with her on camping excursions, helping to fill quiet days at the campsite, and remains at the ready in the spare bedroom of her home.

She also has carried a love of music and dancing through her life.

“Dancing was our entertainment when I was a child,” Spicer said. “We would roll up the carpets and someone would play the accordion while everyone danced.” She continues to dance but says she has slowed down some since breaking a hip a few years ago.

“I can no longer jitterbug like I loved to, but I can still slow dance as long as I am careful,” she said.

Spicer shares her love of dancing with others. She holds offices at the Chouteau Township Senior Citizens organization and the Granite City Township Senior Social Club, where she organizes dances and bingo games. Her volunteerism also takes her to the Our Healthy Circle Club of Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Spicer continues to serve as an election judge as well.

“I worked the last election,” she said. “I can’t say I was really happy with how it turned out, but we’ll see what happens. My friends there hope that I will work at least one more. We’ll see.”

She is also a member of Hope Lutheran Church and has held office in the Women of the Moose since the 1950s in both the Edwardsville and Wood River lodges.

A celebration of Spicer’s life will be a one-day celebration. But that day will bring her many family members and friends together to celebrate her magnificent life. She is looking forward to sharing the day with all of them.

“I think it will be a good time,” she said. “To have all my friends and family together is always special.”

It also is sure to be special for those attending. It will be everyone’s chance to share stories and express their love as they try to figure out how Spicer keeps that spark of energy and special sassiness going at 100 years of age.

