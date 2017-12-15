Christmas Central

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

Visitors to the annual Bethalto Christmas Village are treated to live music each night, visits from holiday vendors and crafters, a live nativity scene, and regular appearances from Santa Claus. The free family-friendly event is made possible by an abundance of event organizers, local businesses, volunteers and more, all working hard to recreate a vision of the past, a timeless Victorian Christmas. The village at Central Park in Downtown Bethalto will continue through Dec. 16. For more information, call (618) 377-8051.

