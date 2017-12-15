Christmas Central

Photos by Dan Cruz

Visitors to the annual Bethalto Christmas Village are treated to live music each night, visits from holiday vendors and crafters, a live nativity scene, and regular appearances from Santa Claus. The free family-friendly event is made possible by an abundance of event organizers, local businesses, volunteers and more, all working hard to recreate a vision of the past, a timeless Victorian Christmas. The village at Central Park in Downtown Bethalto will continue through Dec. 16. For more information, call (618) 377-8051.

